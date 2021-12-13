Naomie Harris Reveals She Was Once Groped By A Big-Name Actor During An Audition

Naomie Harris is breaking her silence regarding a harrowing “Me Too” incident she endured during a Hollywood audition.

The Academy-Award nominated actress opened up to The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine about being on the receiving end of some very disturbing misconduct while simply trying to do her job. Even worse – it occurred in full view of other people who refused to step in and stop things.

Harris detailed a situation in which she sat for an audition reading with an A-list actor. While running their lines, the unidentified star put his hand up the actress’ skirt.

‘What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” she recalled.

Still, Harris feels fortunate that that incident was all she has had to endure while carving out her career in Hollywood.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was,” she said.

She recognizes that the very vocal and visible movement to have these incidents exposed and no longer tolerated has thankfully changed the climate since the incident that occurred back in her 20’s.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she says of a more recent encounter on a set.

Harris currently stars as an updated, strong Moneypenny in No Time to Die and as Marvel villain Shreik in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.