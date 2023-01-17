‘Murder By The Book:’ New Mystery Drama Starring Retta Receives NBC Pilot Order

Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

NBC announced today that it has given a pilot order for a new dramatic series titled Murder by the Book, starring Retta.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will again bring together Retta with Good Girls duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who both serve as writers and executive producers on the drama. Retta starred in the NBC series, which ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. This potential crime series follows a big city, social media savvy book reviewer who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews to become an unlikely detective.

“We learned on Good Girls that Retta can be as heartbreaking as she is funny,” Bans and Krebs said in a statement to Deadline back in September when Murder by the Book was first announced. So we wanted to create a starring vehicle that would highlight her amazing range.”

US comedian Retta arrives for the LA Philharmonic’s Homecoming Gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, October 9, 2021. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to playing Ruby Hill in Good Girls, Retta is best known for playing Donna Meagle in the award-winning situational comedy Parks and Recreation. She is also a published author – having released a memoir in 2018 – and has had roles in Moesha, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DuckTales, and more. She recently signed a talent holding deal with NBCU last January.

Murder by the Book is being produced by Universal Television and Bans’ Minnesota Logging Company production banner. Bans executive produces and writes along with Bill Krebs, while Retta and Casey Kyber serve as executive producers.