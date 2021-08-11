Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, And Drake Earn Top MTV VMA Nominations

MTV has announced nominations for its 2021 Video Music Awards and there’s strong representation of Black artists, specifically Megan Thee Stallion, who garnered six nods, along with Drake, Giveon, Doja Cat and Lil’ Nas X, all of whom earned five nominations each.

Second only to Justin Bieber who earned seven nominations, Megan has definitely had a year to remember. She is up for “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and two songs in the “Best Hip-Hop” category. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which features SZA, remains a fan favorite, and is in the running for “Video of The Year” and “Best Collaboration.” Her songs with Saweetie and the Weeknd have been nominated for “Best Art Direction” and “Best Visual Effects,” respectively, while she and Megan both received a nod for the prestigious “Artist of the Year.”

For the past decade, Drake has become no stranger to awards and accolades. His video with DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber is up for the “Video of the Year” and “Best Direction” awards, while “Laugh Now Cry Later” was nominated for both “Best Hip-Hop” and “Best Collaboration.” The visuals for “What’s Next,” which was edited by Noah Kendall, also received a “Best Editing” nod.

Rrapper, singer, and songwriter 24kGoldn also received multiple award nominations. His hit single with iann dior entitled “Mood,” is up for “Song of the Year” and “Best Collaboration.” He is also in the running for “Best New Artist,” and the PUSH Performance of the Year for 2020’s “Coco.” SZA, Beyoncé and Anderson .Paak grabbed three nominations each in R&B categories, whileCardi B. received four for “WAP,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s award show had no audience and was filmed in various locations across the city. This year, the “VMAs” will return to a live taping format from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT. The event will air across MTV’s collection of networks and digital platforms – which includes CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience for the second year in a row.

Since it’s reopening, the 2021 VMAs will be one of the first award ceremonies in New York City to include a large audience. With an event of this magnitude, it’s important to highlight the amazing music that has been released this past year – especially from so many talented people of color.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites by visiting vma.mtv.com through Friday, September 3rd, 2021. See the full list of nominees here.