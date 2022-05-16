MTV Studios Announces The Cast For The Upcoming Animated Film ‘Jodie’

Today, MTV Entertainment Studios announced the cast of its new animated film Jodie, a spinoff of the network’s highly-popular Daria series.

Featuring the award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of Jodie, the cast also includes Pamela Adlon, Cole Escola, Jojo T. Gibbs, William Jackson Harper, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Dermot Mulroney, Arden Myrin, Kal Penn, Kofi Siriboe, Dulcé Sloan, and Heléne Yorke. The film will follow Jodie Landon as she leaves college, moves to a gentrifying city, and begins working at a peculiar tech company called Firstfinity.

Executive produced by writer and showrunner Gracie Edwards alongside Ellis Ross and Ashley Kohler; the film will explore the all too familiar struggle that comes from someone’s first job after graduation. Jodie will satirize workplace culture, social media, the difficulties that members of Generation Z face on a constant basis, and so much more.

Take a look at the film’s cast below.

01 Grace Edwards, Showrunner Jodie was executive produced and written by showrunner Grace Edwards. 02 Tracee Ellis Ross – Jodie Tracee Ellis Ross will play Jodie, the character from Daria. Fresh from college graduation and full of ambition, she heads to the big city for an internship at a tech company. Photo by Maarten de Boer 03 Kofi Siriboe – Raymond Kofi Siriboe will play Raymond, Jodie’s incredibly handsome, but not-so-friendly supervisor at Firstfinity. 04 Jojo T. Gibbs – Tiffany Jojo T. Gibbs will play the stylish and cool Tiffany, who lives in Jodie’s building and is Cas’s ex. 05 Dulcé Sloan – Cas Dulcé Sloan will play Cas, Jodie’s fun-loving best friend from college and new roommate. 06 William Jackson Harper – Mack William Jackson Harper will play Mack, Jodie’s witty and supportive high school sweetheart from the original Daria series. 07 Kal Penn – Sandeep Kal Penn will play Sandeep, another fellow intern who is a fitness-obsessed, techie. 08 Pamela Adlon – Jocelyn Light Pamela Adlon will play Jocelyn Light, the trailblazing VP of Internet Affairs at FirstFinity who Jodie reveres. 09 Cole Escola – Ryan Cole Escola will play Ryan, Jodie’s intern friend at Firstfinity. 10 Zosia Mamet – Greta Zosia Mamet will play the “empathetic” Greta, Jodie’s fellow intern at Firstfinity. 11 Alex Moffat – Barry Alex Moffat will play Barry, the overeager internship coordinator at Firstfinity who, despite being in his 50s, desperately tries to be Gen-Z cool. 12 Dermot Mulroney – Lionel Dermot Mulroney will play Lionel, the powerful and charming CEO of Firstfinity. 13 Arden Myrin – Britney Arden Myrin will play Britney, the former Lawndale cheerleader from Daria turned influencer at FirstFinity. 14 Helene Yorke – Nia Helene Yorke will play Nia, Jodie’s fellow intern who will do whatever it takes to get ahead.