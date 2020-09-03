Monica said the memes and everything else that came out of her seemingly awkward Verzuz battle with Brandy were funny, but they’re totally off. In fact, the two had an amazing time celebrating each other’s musical legacies on Monday night.

“If I felt a way, I would not have been present,” she clarified to Kenny Burns from Atlanta’s V-103 and Radio.com. “People want to be body analysts and all of that. You can’t do that!”

“The stuff that happened off camera was bigger for me,” Monica admitted of the love she felt from her once-rival Brandy. “You didn’t really get to see the authenticity of us having a real conversation as adult women.”

“Public perception is typically going to be the opposite of what’s really happening,” she continued. “We wanted to be together in the same room, in that moment, in that space. Period.”

For decades, Brandy and Monica have been pit against each other in the music industry as the two came out with their debut albums around the same time. Still, the two collaborated on their biggest hit, the Grammy Award-winning song “The Boy Is Mine,” in 1998 and another duet in 2012, “It All Belongs To Me.”

Fans saw on Monday night how Brandy kept hinting at Monica to do a tour with her, hopefully once COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

“Anything is possible because we had a real conversation,” she said about the possibility of a tour. “I want to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”

Still, Monica warned fans not to come to their tour still fighting over the two artists.

“I would want people to come and have fun,” Monica emphasized.