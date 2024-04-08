Missy Elliott Announces First Ever Headlining Tour

Missy Elliott, the iconic rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, will embark on her first ever headlining tour this summer.

Kicking off on July 4 in Vancouver, Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour also includes Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and longtime collaborator Timbaland. The 24-city concert series is set to make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Houston, and Toronto, among others.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” Elliott said in a statement. “Being the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,. Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!”

News of the tour went live earlier today with a clip that was directed by Dave Meyers, the acclaimed music video director.

🚨”OUT OF THIS WORLD”TOUR

across NORTH AMERICA!!!! With my fam @ciara @BustaRhymes & my bro @timbaland The Spaceship will be Landing at an ARENA NEAR YOU🫵🏾

RUN 4 COVER!🛸👽🚀🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾🔥🔥🔥

PRE SALE starts this THURSDAY 10 am Local time https://t.co/VKk4wJUHCy pic.twitter.com/hBkkLeKsni — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 8, 2024

The tour is being produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment, and Missy’s longtime manager. The Love & Hip-Hop creator told Variety that Elliott’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was the impetus for the upcoming tour.

“I think that was a seismic moment for her as well, where she realized that this was a goal and a dream that she had been working so hard to attain,” says Scott-Young. “And now that she felt that she had achieved that pinnacle, she wanted to really do this thing that she put off for so long, which was go out on the road.”

Presale for the Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience Tour starts Tuesday, with other presales happening throughout the week, followed by general on-sale tickets beginning Friday, April 12. For more information, visit here.