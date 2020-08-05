Michelle Williams quickly gathered someone, who seemingly taunted her about not appearing in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King.

The gospel singer showed support to her close friend and former Destiny’s Child group mate by posting five select screenshots from the film Sunday on her Instagram page. “When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh just post ‘em all!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

One of the screenshots featured Beyoncé and her other group mate Kelly Rowland beaming at one another in the “Brown Skin Girl” video. The post received over 80,000 likes…and a little bit of shade.

“Where you at in the film tho??” wrote one commenter.

Williams clapped right back, writing: “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business.”

And I, oop!

The singer then disabled the comments on the post, removing the commenter’s ability to respond so that she could return to drinking her water and ignoring the haters.

We stan an unbothered queen and a supportive friend!