For many parents, it’s been at least 30 days of working from home while home-schooling children during self-isolation due to the novel coronavirus. And many moms out there need a break. Thankfully, our forever first lady Michelle Obama has got us covered. (It comes as no surprise!)

Mrs. Obama has teamed up with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids to read children’s books to kiddies across the globe in an initiative called, “Read Together, Be Together.”

Starting on Monday at 12 noon Eastern, “Mondays with Michelle Obama” will kick off, featuring Mrs. Obama reading one book for four weeks until Monday, May 11. Books include The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson; There’s a Dragon in Your Book by Tom Fletcher; Miss Maple’s Seeds by Eliza Wheeler; and The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama meets Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province on December 9, 2019. – Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts visit to promote girls’ education in Vietnam. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Although there are oddly no Black authors featured, we’re sure the sight of Mrs. Obama will still ensure our kids get their fill.

Mrs. Obama said in a statement that her love of reading started when she was a child.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as first lady, with kids everywhere,” she said. “At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

The effort will be livestreamed on PBS Kids’ and Penguin Random House’s Facebook page along with PBS Kids’ YouTube channel.

And if you want to squeze in some extra learning since many kids won’t be returning to schools thanks to the novel coronavirus, get more resources, including activities and tips at readtogetherbetogether.com or on pbskidsforparents.org.