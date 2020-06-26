The COVID-19 pandemic has left traditional movie nights out of the question, but a new partnership between Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios, offers movie lovers a chance to experience the nostalgia of the drive-in for free.

It’s called “A Night at the Drive-In” series and the Just Mercy star curated a series of Black double-features, all picked from Prime Video’s content, to be screened at drive-in theaters across the country.

The actor and producer’s selections each fit into a weekly theme. There are movies to make you fall in love, movies that make you proud, movies to inspire your inner child, movies to make you laugh and movies to make you open your eyes. Some of the films chosen for the series include Love & Basketball, Do The Right Thing, Girls Trip, Get Out and, of course, two films in which he’s starred Creed and Black Panther.

Michael B. Jordan, Warner Bros. Pictures presents JUST MERCY Los Angeles Community Screening, Los Angeles, USA – 06 Jan 2020

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” said Jordan.

“Now more than ever, amplifying Black and brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country,” he continued.

Attendance at all screenings in the series will be free for all and refreshments at the concessions will be provided by Black and brown-owned businesses such as Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

Find out when “A Night At The Drive-In,” which kicks off July 1 and continues throughout August, will be arriving at a theater near you here.