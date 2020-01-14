Method Man Joins Mary J.Blige-Led ‘Power’ Spin-Off

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Mary J. Blige-led Power spinoff, Power Book II, has just added a new cast member—and it’s one that’s got us super excited.

Deadline reports that Method Man (yes, that Method Man) will join the series as Davis Maclean, a savvy attorney interested in the New York City underworld run by Blige’s character, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Maclean’s character is described as a “brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own Davis is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.”

Power‘s executive producers Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent announced last year that Blige would star in a spinoff of the hit Starz series, revealing during a Television Critics Association panel that the series would “continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

Blige remarked that it was one of the “most exciting” announcements of the year for her, adding, “I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts. I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

We cannot wait.

