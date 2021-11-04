Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduating From An HBCU This Winter

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion know that the Grammy-winning rapper is more than a student of the game—she’s an actual student at Texas Southern University. The ESSENCE cover star has shared that she’s graduating from college in December.

“Showed my a– and still went to class🤘🏽🖕🏽,” she wrote on Instagram. “IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS 🔥 doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !” She celebrated with a glam photoshoot that showed her wearing a stole that matched her one-piece bikini. She was surrounded by slabs, the signature cars of Houston, her hometown.

Megan began her schooling at Prairie View A&M University in 2013, but left after having a difficult time landing on a career path. After transferring to Texas Southern University and deciding to get a degree in healthcare administration. She was guided down that path after watching her grandmother care for her great-grandmother.

After she graduates, she is planning on opening an assisted living facility and looping in some of her classmates to help run it.

“The money that I make from rap, I really wanna go ahead an open [assisted living facilities],” she said during a 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club. “[I] really wanna have my classmates run it because I know when you get out of college, it’s hard to get a job! I know people that graduated with a degree in science, or some s—, and they work at Forever21…So I think it’ll be really cool if I let my classmates run my facility.”

Through out the course of Megan’s career, she’s been focused on her goal of completing school, even as her acclaim was growing. Transitioning to a fully-online learning model pre-pandemic, she also shared she sometimes took classes two at a time to maintain her busy schedule.

Most recently, she released a new project, titled “Something for the Hotties,” on October 29. It was her first release since her debut album, 2020’s “Good News,” and included freestyles, new tracks and previously released cuts that were unavailable on streaming services. She is also gearing up to release a proper follow up to the album, tentatively titled “Tina Snow 2.”

Her full graduation date is December 6, 2021.