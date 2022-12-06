Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 7

Courtesy of OWN

Today, Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced the premiere date for the 7th season of its hit reality series Ready to Love. Beginning on January 6, the show returns to Miami, where an all-new cast of 16 hopeful singles will meet, interact, date, eliminate unfavorable prospects, and ultimately determine which are truly ready to love.

Over the course of 14 weekly installments love triangles and broken hearts will threaten – and strengthen – budding romances, as only the strongest connections will remain intact. Hosted by Tommy Miles, this season of Ready to Love will air the show’s 100th episode and will mark the occasion with a special celebrating its success at helping Black men and women navigate the singles scene to find lasting relationships.

“Ready to Love‘s average viewership has grown across all key demos in each of the past 2 years, where it has anchored our strong Friday night unscripted lineup,” said Tina Perry, OWN President. “Total viewership is up more than 20% over that period too, making it one of the network’s most watched shows and an audience favorite. We look forward to the continued success of this series and we are excited to showcase hopeful love and relationships in our programming.”

The show is executive produced by Will Packer of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Anthony Sylvester and Angela Fitts serve as executive producers for Lighthearted Entertainment.

“It’s rare for a long-running series to continue growing its audience, but that’s exactly what Ready to Love is doing,” said Packer. “We keep the show fresh, exciting and real by bringing together the right mix of singles who are committed to finding love, and this season our Miami hopefuls get down to business right out of the gate. Whether you’re a longtime Ready to Love fan or new to our viewing family, we’ve got a great new season in store.”

Season 7 of the popular dating series Ready to Love will debut Friday, January 6 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST on OWN.

