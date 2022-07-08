Meet The Cast Of ‘Ready To Love’ Season 6

Courtesy of OWN

The hit dating series Ready to Love returns to the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for its sixth season later this month. It shows a wide range of hopeful singles from every walk of life. In its previous two seasons, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among adult Black women.

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, with 20 new singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where he advises the newcomers to seek “love over lust.” As with seasons past, Ready To Love will be filled with drama, uncertainty, and overall entertainment. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are truly ready to make a commitment.

The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. The sixth season of Ready to Love premieres Friday, July 29 at 8 PM EST on OWN.

Meet this season’s cast of singles.