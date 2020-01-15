Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images

Calling all Girlfriends fans. If you loved that series from Mara Brock Akil, then you’ll be dying to watch Tracy Oliver’s upcoming Amazon comedy. She’s the scribe behind Little and First Wives Club.

And now the series has found its stars.

Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson will star in the new comedy, previously titled Harlem, which follows four Black women following their dreams as they navigate life, love, and sex.

Good will play Camille, a sexy and stylish anthropology professor at Columbia University, while Byers will take on the role of Quinn, and optimistic and romantic fashion designer. Johnson plays Tye, a fierce queer app developer, and Shandai plays Angie, an impulsive aspiring singer.

Deadline reports that Girl’s Trip director Malcolm D. Lee will helm the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.

No word yet on when the series will debut, but we’re already excited to watch.

