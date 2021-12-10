Mary J. Blige, H.E.R and SWV Headline Return Of Miami’s ‘Jazz In The Gardens’ Music Festival

Getty Images

It’s back, y’all.

After a 3 year hiatus, Jazz In The Gardens makes its return to Miami Gardens in 2022, following a halt in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which has become the flagship event for the city, will take place March 12-13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

They couldn’t make a comeback without a star-studded lineup, which includes Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, SWV, Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely and more, with guests still to be announced. Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as the host, bringing on the laughs in addition to the entertainment.

The 2022 festival represents an impressive comeback as the City of Miami Gardens’ signature event and is anticipated to be an even better experience for the thousands of loyal and eager ticket buyers who hail from all over the world. “We are happy to announce the return of Jazz in the Gardens in the City of Miami Gardens,” says Mayor Rodney Harris, City of Miami Gardens.

He continues, “In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols. We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world on March 12th and 13th.”

The City of Miami Gardens was born in 2003, and the then City Council sought to create a must-see event for the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida, which is also the third largest in the United States. In 2006, the City of Miami Gardens presented the inaugural Jazz in the Gardens, an intimate jazz-only festival featuring food and music, setting the foundation for the decade-long experience, slowly adding R&B and hip-hop to the lineup.

“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that the City of Miami Gardens has with this event.”

For on-sale information visit www.jazzinthegardens.com.