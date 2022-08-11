Mariah Carey, Usher, SZA, H.E.R. And More Set To Perform At The 2022 Global Citizen Festival

SZA. H.E.R, and Mariah Carey. Credit: Getty Images

Today, Global Citizen announced the lineups for the 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival, taking place in New York City’s Central Park, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on September 24.

From its inception in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign with an initiative to eradicate poverty. Performances on the Central Park stage will include Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and several others, while Accra’s iconic Black Star Square will see sets from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS, with more to be announced. It will also mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union.

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict,” Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen said in a statement. “The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.”

This year’s festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, and deliver $500 million to help African farmers adapt to the global food crisis. Campaigns will also focus on ending extreme poverty, assistance with financing impoverished areas, taking action towards climate change, and so much more.

“Ghana is honored to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizens Festival,” said H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. “I look forward to welcoming each and everyone of you to Accra, capital of the country at the center of the world. Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realization of the SDGs. We owe to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease and the degradation of the environment. The time to help make a change is now. We must align forces to make an impact in Africa, and help end extreme poverty. I have called colleague African leaders to join me in September, and help break these systemic barriers that have been affecting our people. Let us build a strong foundation for future generations.”

In its two locations – one in New York City, presented by Citi and Cisco, and the other in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners – the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will stream on ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Twitter, YouTube, and more. ABC’s broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, along with a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, airing on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT.

Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign’s issues. For additional information follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Take a look at some of this year’s performers below.