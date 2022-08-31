Photo by Chris Jackson/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spotify has released the second episode of Meghan Markle’s new podcast Archetypes, featuring a conversation with Mariah Carey.

Carey connected with The Duchess of Sussex for a conversation titled “The Duality of Diva,” where she discussed her childhood, the word “diva,” and how she had to relocate on several occasions after her parents got divorced, making it difficult to find her place in the world.

“I didn’t fit in,” the 53-year-old singer said. “You know, it would be more of the Black area of town, or then you could be, where my mom chose to live, were the more white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all. I remember being in school in this predominantly white neighborhood where my mom felt comfortable, and I tried my best to feel comfortable. But this kid was in the hallway, and he said, ‘Mariah has three shirts, and she wears them on rotation!’ And it was true.”

During the interview, the two also talked about their shared experiences as biracial women, with Markle highlighting that since she had a lighter complexion, she was treated as neither a Black woman nor a white woman. “You sort of fit in between,” she said. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman,” Markle continued, saying that the way people perceived her changed after she began her relationship with Prince Harry. “Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated as a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

“That’s an interesting thing, a ‘mixed woman.’ Because I always thought it should be ok to say, ‘I’m mixed.’ Carey added. “It should be ok to say that, but people want you to choose.”

After featuring Serena Williams on the first installment of Archetypes, and Carey today, Markle’s podcast has become increasingly popular with audiences nationwide. The actress, comedian, and writer Mindy Kaling will appear on its third episode.