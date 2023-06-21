LL Cool J And Ice-T Come Together For A&E Network’s ‘Hip Hop Treasures’

Courtesy of A+E

Today, A&E Network announced that the new series Hip Hop Treasures will premiere on August 12.

Led by legendary entertainers LL Cool J and Ice T, the show will follow the search for hip hop memorabilia that was lost throughout the years. Working alongside field collectors and museum curators such as Cipha Sounds, Yo-Yo, Paradise Gray and Peter Nice, among others, the team tells the story of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more.

Hip Hop Treasures provides a behind the scenes look at the people and items that gave birth to the cultural phenomenon that is Hip Hop, some of which will be brought back to the archive and put on display at The Universal Hip Hop Museum, set to open publicly in 2024. Throughout the series, viewers will get a nostalgic look at the memorabilia, which is brought to life through personal stories from LL Cool J and Ice T along with unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in music.

This exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells and The Universal Hip Hop Museum honors these music legends and brings their items back to the birthplace of the culture, The Bronx.

Produced by Pulse Films and Rock The Bells for A&E Network, Hip Hop Treasures is executive produced by Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale and Mira King. Paradise Gray and Pete Nice will also serve as executive producers alongside Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Jonathan Partridge.

Hip Hop Treasures is set to premiere August 12 at 10pm ET/PT, an will be available and on demand to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com