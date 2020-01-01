Lizzo Hits The Stage For Spectacular New Year’s Performance In Vegas!

Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group

Lizzo welcomed the new year with a sold-out performance in Vegas!

The “Truth Hurts” singer took the stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with thousands showing up to spend the final hours of the decade with her. She performed his songs including “Juice,” and “Good as Hell” while also sharing positive messages for her fans throughout.

Before she left the stage, Lizzo urged fans to leave “negativity in 2019 and walk into 2020 prosperous.”

Check out flicks from the night



01 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 02 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 03 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 04 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 05 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 06 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 07 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas 08 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group 09 Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group

Share :