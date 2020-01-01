Lizzo Hits The Stage For Spectacular New Year’s Performance In Vegas!

Lizzo welcomed the new year with a sold-out performance in Vegas!
The “Truth Hurts” singer took the stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with thousands showing up to spend the final hours of the decade with her. She performed his songs including “Juice,” and “Good as Hell” while also sharing positive messages for her fans throughout.
Before she left the stage, Lizzo urged fans to leave “negativity in 2019 and walk into 2020 prosperous.”
Check out flicks from the night
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
