Lizzo Hits The Stage For Spectacular New Year’s Performance In Vegas!
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
By Paula Rogo ·

Lizzo welcomed the new year with a sold-out performance in Vegas!

The “Truth Hurts” singer took the stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with thousands showing up to spend the final hours of the decade with her. She performed his songs including “Juice,” and “Good as Hell” while also sharing positive messages for her fans throughout.

Before she left the stage, Lizzo urged fans to leave “negativity in 2019 and walk into 2020 prosperous.” 

Check out flicks from the night

01
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
02
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
03
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
04
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
05
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
06
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
07
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
08
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
09
Lizzo Hits The Stage In Vegas
Pat Gray / Kabik Photo Group
Share :
TOPICS: