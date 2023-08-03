Lizzo Issues Statement Denying Allegations In Recent Lawsuit

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Today, Lizzo issued a statement via Twitter denying the recent allegations made by three former dancers for the singer’s Big Grrrl Touring, Inc.

Earlier this week, the plaintiffs – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that Lizzo coerced the dancers to touch one of the performers at a show in Amsterdam, in addition to calling “attention” to Davis’ weight following a set in Austin. The three also accused Lizzo of sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

Since the news broke on Tuesday, Lizzo had yet to respond to the claims before sharing a post on social media, describing the allegations as “unbelievable” and “outrageous.” The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter spoke to her feelings about the recent lawsuit, writing that it has been “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing” for her.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote on Twitter. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she continued. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lizzo concluded, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”