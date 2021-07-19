Lil Nas X Proves He’s The King Of Marketing With ‘Industry Baby’ Promo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lil Nas X is a champ when it comes to snappy jokes, exaggerated reactions and witty comebacks, having recently combined all three in support of his upcoming single, “Industry Baby.” The song, due out July 23, will be co-produced by Kanye West and will feature Jack Harlow.

“All jokes aside[,] i can’t believe i might be going to jail,” the “Old Town Road” rapper tweeted on July 19. For days, he’s been fanning the rumor that he may serve time for the unauthorized promotion of a “Satan Shoe,” a take on a Nike Air Max from 1997. Fans believed him after he shared a TikTok of him crying with captions reading, “[W]hen you have court on monday over satan shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making tiktoks.” The hashtag #FreeLilNasX also began to trend on Twitter.

Read our opinion piece on Lil Nas X being a gay visionary here. all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away Loading the player... July 19, 2021 I am SCREAMING 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GAwQfr3m0Z — Akan thee Stallion 🇳🇬⚖️💜 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) July 16, 2021

This morning, he revealed his posts were centered around “Industry Baby,” the promo for which spoofed all of the chatter about his sexuality and the hell-inspired video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” In the comedic clip, Lil Nas X is literally judge and jury—and both lawyers and defendant, too—as he sentences himself to 5 years at the fictional Montero State Prison. It then cuts away to a snippet of his newest song.

Take a Daytrip is the duo who produced his most recent, Billboard-topping single, “Montero,” and they will also serve as co-producers for “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2018 for the release of his 2x Grammy winning country-rap single, “Old Town Road.” His debut album, Montero, will be released soon.

Watch the hilarious promotional clip for “Industry Baby” below. pic.twitter.com/fR4rDPd35f— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021

If you enjoyed this story, read about Lil Nas X’s debut children’s book here.