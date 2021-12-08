Exclusive: Take A First Look At Discovery+ And OWN’s New Show ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter?’

Oprah Winfrey Network announced a brand new show deep-diving into the difficulties of mother-daughter relationships.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?, a new docu-series exploring the complicated and powerful dynamics between mother and daughter duos in turmoil, will premiere on Discovery+ on January 8th, 2022.

The eight-episode series follows six pairs of mothers and daughters, each at a critical crossroads and searching for help. They embark on a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships head-on, in hopes of finding healing. Emotions run high as healing these relationships exposes long-kept secrets, reopening old wounds and revealing deep seated issues. Take a look at the trailer below:

With the help of mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks — a mother/daughter duo themselves who can uniquely relate to their dynamics — the women work together to address trauma and cultivate the skills necessary to have a healthy, loving relationship with each other.

For some, this journey may seem impossible and for others, it’s a life changing experience.

Dr. Powell-Hicks, the mother psychologist, is a multi-award winning medical professional. She has an M.A. and a Ph.D. in Psychology, and has served as Chief Psychologist at Hicks Medical Clinic, where she worked with abused children, victims and witnesses of violent crimes and trained medical and doctoral interns in clinical techniques.

Daughter psychologist Allycin Powell-Hicks is a mental health/relationship expert, television personality, and founder of the DOUX Consulting Group. Dr. Ally, as she’s known, holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Health Psychology with a particular interest in branding, cultivating happiness, empathy, how perception transforms experience, and empowerment through creativity. She is also a Lecturer at California State University Los Angeles.

Each week, Dr. Ally and Dr. Powell-Hicks will help the mothers and daughters tackle the trauma and drama that has put their relationships in such a rocky state.

Like Mother, Like Daughter? is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP), a leading producer of innovative entertainment content that is widely credited with creating the modern reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (MTV). A collaboration between OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Discovery+, the one-hour reality docuseries will air Saturdays on Discovery+ starting January 8th.