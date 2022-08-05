WATCH: Letitia Wright Stars In The Trailer For ‘The Silent Twins’

Courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features released the trailer for their upcoming film The Silent Twins, starring Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and British actress Tamara Lawrence.

The Silent Twins first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, and is based on Marjorie Wallace’s 1986 book on the same name. In the official synopsis, the story is set “after a spree of vandalism inspired by an American boy they both idolize, when the girls, now teenagers, are sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together.”

The film tells the nonfictional account of June and Jennifer Gibbons, two identical twins born of immigrants from Barbados and raised in Wales. They refused to speak to others due to being bullied in school because of their heritage, before the powers that be attempted to separate and institutionalize them. The two sisters began to create plays and stories from a unique perspective, eventually becoming notable writers.

The Silent Twins also includes Jodhi May, Michael Smiley, Nadine Marshall, Treva Etienne, Declan Joyce, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, and Kinga Preis.

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, The Silent Twins is adapted from a screenplay by Andrea Seigel. In addition to Wright, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, Ewa Puszczyńska, Anita Gou and Alicia Van Couvering will also produce the new dramatic tale from Focus Features.

The Silent Twins will hit theaters on September 16. Take a look at the first trailer below.