Letitia Wright Hospitalized Following Incident While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

During filming for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright suffered minor injuries due to a stunt rig accident on set.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” a spokesperson for Marvel told Variety in a statement. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The 27-year-old, Guyanese-born British actress was filming in Boston during an overnight shoot when the incident occurred. While most of the Black Panther sequel’s production has taken place in Atlanta, Wright’s accident is not expected to impact the film’s progress, according to multiple media outlets.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, the creative inventor and younger sister to T’Challa, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. She will appear alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett in the second installment of Black Panther, with Ryan Coogler returning as the film’s director.

In January, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige stated that they would not be recasting Boseman’s role in the sequel. “I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in an unknown role; along with Dominique Thorne, whose Disney+ TV character Ironheart, is also set to be introduced in the film series prior to her television debut.