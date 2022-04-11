First Look: Ledisi Stars As The Iconic Gospel Singer In ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story’

Photo By: Ron T. Young

The upcoming biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story will premiere during the opening night of the 30th annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles, CA.

Starring the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ledisi in the lead role, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story will explore the trauma of Jackson’s early childhood, and how those experiences help to strengthen her faith in God, and allowed her to use her amazing voice as a vessel for perseverance and unwavering integrity. Ledisi previously played the legendary gospel artist in 2014’s Selma.

Named after Jackson’s classic song “Remember Me,” the film will also highlight her career and close friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as her often-overlooked contribution to the Civil Rights Movement in the late 1950s and early 60s. In fact, it was Jackson’s consistent encouragement and devotion to equality that inspired King’s “I Have A Dream” speech during the March on Washington.

Alongside Ledisi, the film’s cast includes Columbus Short, who will portray Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Janet Hubert as Aunt Duke, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Cylestine, Vanessa A. Williams as Lucille, Keith David as Ink Williams, Corbin Bleu as Cab Calloway, and Keith Robinson as Thomas Dorsey.

Written and executive produced by Ericka Nicole Malone and directed by Denise Dowse, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story is co-executive produced by Phillip E. Robinson and produced by Vince Allen, with Paul Wright III serving as Music Supervisor.

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story will premiere on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00pm PT at the PAFF at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Take a look at some behind the scenes photos of the film below.

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young

Ron T. Young