Inside Lauryn Hill and Alice Smith’s Performance At BGR Fest 2020

The second annual BGR Fest, kicked off inside the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts last week, celebrating Black women creatives, influencers and thought leaders who are trying to make the world a better place for us.

The four-day event, which featured an amazing line-up of speakers, also included two star-studded performances in the Concert Hall by Lauryn Hill and D.C.’s own, Alice Smith. Mumu FRESH also took the stage.

If you missed all of the Black girl magic, ESSENCE is taking you inside the Saturday night concert, where the stage was lit ablaze by amazing vocals. Black Girls Rock creator Beverly Bond also made an appearance onstage.

We see you sis!