WATCH: Lashana Lynch On Bob Marley’s Impact And ‘One Love’ Biopic

The talented actress spoke with ESSENCE about her preparation for the film, meeting Rita Marley, and the legacy of the iconic reggae artist.

READ MORE LESS

Bob Marley: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, the film also features a talented cast that perfectly executed the story of one of history’s most notable musicians.

In celebration of its release on February 14, Lynch sat down with ESSENCE to discuss how she prepared for her role in the film, meeting Rita Marley, and the legacy of the iconic reggae artist.