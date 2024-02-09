Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiled At Lakers’ Arena In Los Angeles

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Lakers franchise paid tribute to one of its greatest players by unveiling a 19-foot bronze statue of the late Kobe Bryant. Its base included a quote from the iconic NBA star that read: “Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend.”

Bryant’s legend was further cemented on February 8, 2024, as several of his peers, supporters, and loved ones came together for an emotional tribute at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. He is now in the company of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Chick Hearn and his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal as players who have been enshrined in Lakers lore.

The date of the event was intentional, because 2/8/24 is symbolic of both of Bryant’s numbers, and the No. 2 represented that of his daughter Gianna. Thursday’s speakers included Abdul-Jabbar, Jeanie Buss, Phil Jackson, Derek Fisher and Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. During the ceremony, Kareem spoke to Kobe’s greatness, and also praised his dedication to the game of basketball. “This statue may look like Kobe, but really it’s what excellence looks like,” he said. “What discipline looks like. What commitment looks like.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a unveiling ceremony for the Kobe Bryant Statue at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“It captures a person frozen in time, while at the same time acknowledges that the reason there is a statue in the first place is because that person is timeless,” the Hall of Famer continued. “We’re all here today to honor a man who represents not just extraordinary sports achievement, but also timeless values that inspire us all to try harder to be not just better, but our best.”

Buss reminisced about Bryant, and also gave the audience insight into her father Jerry’s love and admiration for the star, whom the Lakers traded for in the 1996 NBA Draft. The elder Buss described Kobe as a “flawless five-carat diamond,” something that is extremely rare in the world. Jeanie then expressed how bittersweet the moment was for her, saying: “I think of Kobe constantly. I miss him and Gigi more than words can say. But today I am filled with joy because in the future I know fans will gather here in the shade of this statue beside this building where Kobe gave us so many memories, and we will share what he meant to us.”

In what was the perfect conclusion to the ceremony, Vanessa Bryant took the stage and lauded fans for their support. “Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning and this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years,” she said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Vanessa Bryant during a unveiling ceremony for the Kobe Bryant Statue at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bryant’s wife also confirmed that two more statues will be built in front of Crypto.com Arena. The first one has him wearing the No. 8 and another will feature Bryant with their late daughter Gianna, both of whom passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in 2020.

At one point during her speech, Vanessa addressed how her late husband became a blueprint for future basketball players. “As I see today’s current generation of star players follow in Kobe’s footsteps with huge scoring games, I know he would take pride in knowing that he’s still pouring inspiration into the game that was so special to him,” she said.