EXCLUSIVE Clip: Kim Fields Directs Episode 11 of NBCU’s ‘Extended Family’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Kim Fields visits SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City.

Though you may already know her for her roles in iconic series such as Fact of Life, Living Single, and The Upshaws, Kim Fields is also a dynamic force behind the lens.

The actress, director, and entrepreneur has been sitting in the director’s seat consistently since the Living Single days. Tonight, she’s directing episode 11 of Extended Family, the NBCU comedy that takes a look at what happens when divorce brings the family even closer.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Kim Fields attends 42nd Television Awards at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on April 01, 2023 in North Hollywood, California.

The show’s premise follows Jim and Julia, who decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home after an amicable divorce, taking turns on who gets to stay with them. The waters of co-parenting get a bit more choppy for Jim when Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

In this episode, “The Consequences of Writing Things Down,” Jim embellishes his yoga abilities to impress a woman, which leads to Julia stepping in to save him from looking like a complete fool. Take a look at the clip below:

“We filmed this episode right before Christmas, and this was truly a gift to me, working with this wonderful cast and crew!” Fields tells ESSENCE. “Also, perfect episode for me to direct with Yoga involved, when I had just returned from my wellness retreat!”

This Fields-directed episode of Extended Family airs March 12 on NBC at 8:30 pm.