Kenyon Dixon’s ‘The R&B You Love’ Revives The Golden Era Of R&B

Getty



In a musical journey that feels like a time machine to the late ’90s and early 2000s, Grammy-nominated Kenyon Dixon has released his 17-track album, The R&B You Love. With this album, Dixon recreates the magic of a bygone era, paying homage to the slow-burning grooves that defined R&B during that time while being an active participant to the genre’s resurgence.

Dixon’s latest visual, “2000s R&B,” serves as a perfect prelude to the album’s debut. In it, he guides listeners on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, invoking the spirit of the late ’90s and early 2000s R&B with a contemporary twist.

“I’ve been on a mission to make people demand and expect more from modern R&B,” Dixon said. “It’s such a sacred genre and deserves the best representation all around; from the studio, to your speakers to the stage. I hope this album makes you fall back in love with R&B.

From the moment you hear the opening chords on the first track, “In Your Head,” you’ll be transported to a different era. Dixon’s dreamlike melodies breathe life into the song’s hook, setting the tone for what’s to come. The production on the album oozes with nostalgia, and tracks like “Good Love” and “2000s R&B” featuring RL provide the foundation for something truly special.

Kenyon Dixon has been building anticipation for this project with a series of pre-released gems, including “Slow Dancing” featuring Kincy, “Lucky,” and the recent Tiffany Gouché-assisted hit, “98 Vibes (Do You Right).”

With this expansive body of work, Kenyon continues to captivate listeners with earworm melodies that pay homage to R&B’s golden era. The album also features collaborations with Cozz and Alex Isley, adding an extra layer of depth and softness to the project.

For those who have been yearning for the return of the R&B magic of the late ’90s and early 2000s, this album promises to be a long-awaited gift.

“The R&B You Love” is now available on streaming platforms.