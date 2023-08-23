Keke Palmer And Jermaine Dupri Among List Of Honorees For 2023 BMAC Gala

Today, the Black Music Action Coalition announced the honorees for its 2023 BMAC Gala, which will take place on Thursday, September 21 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The honorees for this year’s ceremony include Jermaine Dupri, who will receive the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award; Keke Palmer, Dr. Menna Demessie, and Emmy Award-winning producer Jesse Collins are the recipients of the Social Impact Award; Jason Flom and Trae tha Truth are to receive the BMAC Change Agent Award, and the BMAC 365 Award will go to Rolling Loud Co-Founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler.

“As we come together at this year’s BMAC Gala, we celebrate the passion, artistry and activism that burns bright in the hearts of our honorees,” said Prophet “Willie” Stiggers, Co-Founder/Chair Black Music Action Coalition. “They all have fearlessly embraced the power of music and entertainment to drive change and transcend boundaries.”

The third annual gala is a celebration honoring individuals and organizations who have affected positive change and helped improve equity within the community.

This year’s Gala will include a special tribute to honor the legacy of the late Clarence Avant, who was on the BMAC Advisory Board. “BMAC will always be honored to have had him on our Advisory Board. His life, and contributions to the industry, are unparalleled, his legacy will live on forever,” said Shawn Holiday, Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder.

Since the Black Music Action Coalition’s inception in 2020, the organization has been instrumental in addressing systemic racism within the music business and advocating on behalf of Black artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, lawyers and other impassioned industry professionals.

“The BMAC Gala has become synonymous with the importance of centering awareness on equality and equity,” said Caron Veazey, Black Music Action Coalition Co-Founder. “It’s an evening where we come together to shine a light on the incredible contributions of the Honorees, and to celebrate the impact they’ve made on the journey towards social justice.”