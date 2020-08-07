Keke Palmer To Host The VMAs

Keke Palmer is hosting this year’s VMAs and she revealed the news like only she could.

The singer, actress, and former talk show host made a faux video call to her famed sit-com character from True Jackson VP. The underage fashion executive who stole our hearts on Nickelodeon from 2008 to 2011 was thrilled about her bestie booking the gig.

“True, I’m hosting the MTV Video Music Awards,” said Palmer. “The VMAs,” shrieked Jackson after spitting out her water.

“Damn, looks like we’re both a big deal,” she added, winking at the fact that the character had been promoted to CEO following the show’s cancelation. “True Jackson needs to style you,” she continued. “I got you.”

Palmer flawlessly executed both ends of the fictional FaceTime. “I heard y’all was tired of 2020, let’s go back to 2008,” she wrote in the caption for the video on Instagram.

The awards show isn’t Palmer’s only new project. She has joined the cast of the Proud Family reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Palmer will be the voice of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a teenage activist.

She also recently released a sexy new single called “Snack.” MTV is excited to have her take to the socially distanced stage at the Barclay’s Center for his year’s ceremony.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage)

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

A series of memes on social media implied that Palmer’s former talk show Strahan, Sara & Keke was canceled to punish her for speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter, but clearly the outspoken talent remains booked, blessed and busy.