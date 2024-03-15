WATCH: Keke Palmer's KeyTV Network Unveils Trailer For New Scripted Series, ‘Big Girl Blues’

Jane Handcock. Courtesy of KeyTV.

KeyTV Network, the digital platform founded by Emmy-award winning actress and powerhouse Keke Palmer, is set to debut its new scripted series, Big Girl Blues, starring singer-songwriter Jane Handcock. Today, the network premiered the trailer for the series.

Set to take place in the Bay Area, Big Girl Blues delves into the Handcock’s complex dating life. As an up-and-coming artist navigating the music industry, she faces the challenges of balancing her career and her personal relationships. The series promises a blend of humor, relatable situations, and poignant challenges, intertwined with original music crafted by the star herself.

“With Big Girl Blues, we’re ready to bring a fresh take to the coming of age story for Black women in 2024,” said Palmer, the show’s executive producer. “We wanted to create a show that audiences could relate to when it comes to the ups and downs of dating, and also vibe to with a completely original soundtrack. Myariah Summers brings her own authentic sound and a hilarious perspective, and we know that people will fall in love with her and the relatable storylines. We’re dropping the entire season as a special treat for everyone to binge watch, share, and talk about together because it’s definitely a conversation starter.”

Jane Handcock, who has collaborated with several icons in the entertainment space, brings a wealth of experience and authenticity to her portrayal in Big Girl Blues.

The series is scheduled to premiere on March 20, 2024, with a binge drop of six episodes on KeyTV Network’s YouTube and Facebook channels.