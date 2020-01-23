Kathryn Busby Named Head Of TriStar Television

Durado Brooks

Congratulations are in order for Kathryn Busby, who has been named Executive Vice President of TriStar Television.

Previously Senior Vice President of Development at Sony Pictures Television’s boutique production unit Gemstone Studios, Busby will now lead TriStar into the new decade. Busby will report to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“I am incredibly excited about this new opportunity and look forward to working more closely with Jason and Chris, and collaborating with Nicole Brown on the film side, as we honor the TriStar legacy and build the brand in the new decade,” Busby said in a statement. “There are so many great outlets, and with all the considerable Sony resources, I can’t wait to work with the TriStar team to tell stories that are elevated, distinctive and noisy.”

Both Parnell and Clodfelter added, “Whether at SPT’s networks or our boutique production label, Kathryn has had a strong track record of developing original series in an innovative way. Kathryn’s creativity and passion for the artist are infectious, and we are thrilled for her to bring her unique vision to TriStar.”

Busby has been behind projects, including Absentia, Ultraviolet and Carter. In her previous position as Vice President of Original Programming for TNT and TBS, Busby developed shows like Black Box, Wedding Band, and Sullivan & Son.



