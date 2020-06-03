Joe Jackson’s granddaughter, Yasmine Jackson, was stabbed seven times by a White woman, PageSix reports.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Jackson posted photos of her face and neck wounds on Instagram. Jackson said the woman, who is her neighbor, started chasing her and stabbing her because she’s “a nigger.”

Jackson who was attacked near her Vegas apartment complex, said she couldn’t move her neck and is thankful for the people who jumped to her rescue. “I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards Black people that you heal it,” Jackson’s caption read. “I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh, and by the way, I’m still fucking proud to be Black.”

According to Jackson’s post, the woman was initially charged with “felony battery with a deadly weapon.” But Jackson updated the caption to say her attacker was booked for “attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.” The preliminary hearing is scheduled for this month.

Jackson is reportedly the daughter of Joh’Vonnie Jackson, the lovechild of Joe Jackson and Cheryl Terrell. Joh’Vonnie wrote about her relationship with the Jackson family patriarch in her book Bastard Child.

Joh’Vonnie also posted her daughter’s injuries on Instagram. “My daughter has a good heart and has dedicated her time as a nurse to help others. She did not deserve this!” the concerned mother wrote.

On Jackson’s Go Fund Me page she admitted that “the incident has left me extremely traumatized and I plan on breaking my lease and moving out of those apartments until I’m mentally prepared enough to move on my own again.”

Jackson’s grandfather passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018.