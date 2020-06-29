If you tuned into the BET Awards last night, then you might’ve caught a sneak peek of the powerful trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

The film tackles the late singer’s iconic story—and from the look of what’s to come, it’s sure to be a hit. And now, ESSENCE has your first look at some exclusive images from the upcoming film, directed by Liesl Tommy.

Respect stars Oscar winner Hudson as Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and manager, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington and Tituss Burgess as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.

Hudson, who received a blessing for the biopic from queen Aretha herself, has previously said she just hopes to make the late singer “proud.”

Respect arrives in theaters this Christmas.