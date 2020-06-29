If you tuned into the BET Awards last night, then you might’ve caught a sneak peek of the powerful trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.
The film tackles the late singer’s iconic story—and from the look of what’s to come, it’s sure to be a hit. And now, ESSENCE has your first look at some exclusive images from the upcoming film, directed by Liesl Tommy.
Respect starsOscar winner Hudson as Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Franklin’s first husband and manager, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington and Tituss Burgess as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.
Hudson, who received a blessing for the biopic from queen Aretha herself, has previously said she just hopes to make the late singer “proud.”
Respect arrives in theaters this Christmas.
01
RESPECT
R_01815_RC
(l-r.) Saycon Sengbloh stars as Erma Franklin, Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin and
Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin in
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
02
RESPECT
R_07374_RC
Actor Jennifer Hudson and director Liesl Tommy on the set of
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
03
RESPECT
R_27620_RC
Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin in
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
04
RESPECT
R_09165_RC
Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington in
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
05
RESPECT
R_03608_RC
Marlon Wayans stars as Ted White and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
06
RESPECT
R_18896_RC
(ctr) Marlon Wayans stars as Ted White and Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in
RESPECT
A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
Photo credit: Quantrell D. Colbert