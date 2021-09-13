Happy 40th Birthday, J-Hud! See Her Most Memorable Moments

Singer, actress, and multiple award winner Jennifer Hudson had a milestone birthday over the weekend, hitting her 40th rotation around the sun.

She celebrated her big b-day on September 12th by attending the Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week in a sleek, all-purple number. While the songstress has kept her commemorative birthday rather low-key so far, it’s a perfect opportunity to take a look at the moments that have made her an entertainment icon over the years.

Take a look at some of our favorite J-Hud appearances over the years that took her from American Idol runner-up to an Oscar and Grammy-winning A-lister.