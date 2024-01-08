Jasmine Guy, Keke Palmer, Storm Reid And More Nab Creative Arts Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Jasmine Guy poses on the red carpet celebrating her Emmy win at The Bixby + Barlow Building on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmy’s the Television Academy held Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. The show is normally slated for September, but was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes during 2023.

The Creative Arts Emmys specifically, are apart of a larger class of Emmys that are presented in recognition of technical and other achievements in television programming. The event took place over two evenings, featuring a number of victorious actors and television shows.

Jasmine Guy, most known for her roll as Whitley Gilbert in A Different World, won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Chronicles Of Jessica Wu, where she plays Barbara Baldwin. This marks Guy’s very first Emmy win.

Storm Reid took home an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in Max’s The Last Of Us, “Left Behind.” Reid achieved her inaugural Emmy victory with this win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Keke Palmer poses with the Outstanding Host for a Game Show award during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show was nominated and won an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program.

In live entertainment, Jay Z (Shawn Carter) won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, for Rihanna’s viral Super Bowl halftime performance.

Our forever president Barack Obama even won an award for Outstanding Narrator for Working: What We Do All Day.

For reality television, Ru Paul’s Drag Race nabbed the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program awards. Our millennial diva Keke Palmer won Outstanding Host For A Game Show for hosting NBC’s reboot of Password.

In documentaries, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ The 1619 Project won Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series.

In animated series, Maya Rudolph won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie on Netflix’s original series, Big Mouth.