Janelle Monáe has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing. According to Variety, the Dirty Computer singer-songwriter has been signed alongside her longtime collaborators Chuck Lightning, co-founder and chief creative officer of Wondaland Pictures and Wondaland Arts Society, and Deep Cotton duo member Nate Wonder.

“As an artist who is constantly reinventing myself, I feel like I’m just getting started,” said Janelle Monáe, reported by Variety. The Wondaland Arts Society co-founder expressed her excitement about her partnership with Sony Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt, who she refers to as “Big Jon,” and the rest of her newfound Sony family to “help shape the future of music in the record industry as well as the fashion, and tv and film space.”

Platt shared the same sentiments about collaborating with the Antebellum actress and revealed to Variety that he has been “chasing the opportunity” to work with Monáe since the start of her career. “I am very grateful to welcome her to Sony Music Publishing, and I look forward to building something incredible with Janelle and the Wondaland Arts family,” said Platt.

“Janelle Monáe’s powerful influence as a songwriter is undeniable – her music speaks volumes for so many,” Sony Music Publishing President, Global Chief Marketing Officer Brian Monaco added. “We are proud to partner with Janelle and her team to further amplify her voice and create the best opportunities for her songs across all platforms.”