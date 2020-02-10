Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hollywood loves to reboot blockbusters and cult classics. And someone in charge of spreading movie rumors put The Photograph’s Issa Rae at the center of developing a remake of Set It Off.

But during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Rae set the record straight. “Oh, I would never remake a classic,” the Insecure creator and actress revealed. “I don’t know where that came from.”

The 1996 movie, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise and Queen Latifah, focuses on four friends who decide to rob a Los Angeles bank to improve their lives. After one successful heist, the quartet decides to hit another, which leads to disastrous results.

Late last year, ET asked Fox for her thoughts about a possible reimagining of the beloved movie. She wasn’t feeling the idea at all.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone. There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that,” Fox told ET in 2019. “I think that’s taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

However, the Independence Day star was here for folks using Set It Off as inspo for another film in the same genre.

Set It Off

“Create your own franchise. If you want to do a new film of girls robbing banks, create your own thing. You can make it up to date,” Fox added.

The F. Gary Gray-directed film racked up $42 million worldwide in box office receipts for New Line Cinema.

And although Rae isn’t doing a Set It Off reboot, she is set to star opposite Lakeith Stanfield in The Photograph, in theaters Friday.