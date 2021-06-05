The spider-verse just got a little more Insecure, if you know what we mean. Originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae will be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman.

Alongside Shameik Moore (Dope, Netflix’s The Get Down) and Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 2, Bumblebee) returning as Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, Rae’s roles as Spider-Woman is a dream come true for the self-proclaimed Marvel fan. The Lovebirds actress took to her Instagram story to express her excitement. “The way that I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true,” she wrote in her story.

Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji tweeted the official announcement of Rae joining the animated Spider-Verse movie, and said: “Love. To. See. It.”

Though “plot details are being kept hidden in the circuits of a super-collider,” according to THR, the sequel has a slated release date of Oct. 7, 2022. Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be the credited writers, and Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are directing.

In more Issa Rae-related news, the multihyphenate announced her eight-figure deal with WarnerMedia and is currently filming the fifth and final season of Insecure, which earned her three Emmy nominations, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.