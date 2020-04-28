Merie W. Wallace/HBO

When Mya’s classic 2000 song “Case of the Ex” started playing on Sunday night’s Insecure, we all knew the rest of season four was about to interestinnnnng between Lawrence and his ex-girlfriend Issa.

ESSENCE’s latest digital cover star Jay Ellis, who embodies the former Best Buy employee, who’s now on the come up in his career and in his love life, recently told ESSENCE why he thinks Lawrence sliding in Issa’s DMs was a huge mistake, calling it “one of the worst decisions ever.”

The slick move comes after Lawrence gets into his first fight with his new flame, Condola, played by Christina Elmore, after the two spend Thanksgiving together. It not only came after a little sink incident, but also after Condola’s friend reveals Lawrence might just be an F buddy.

“Even if they had an argument…the woman that he’s dating and Issa are friends. Like, why bruh?” Ellis asked rhetorically during a livestream Monday that recapped the entire third episode.

It’s true: Condola is helping Issa, hilariously portrayed by Insecure creator Issa Rae, throw her inaugural Block Party.

“Then you add in [his]…very complicated history with Issa on top of that. It’s just so, so, so, so messy,” Ellis added, noting he doesn’t know if his character is still in love with Issa.

“What I would wanna know from Lawrence is the answer to Condola’s question, ‘Like do you think you guys would’ve been together had she not cheated?'” Ellis continued. “I don’t think that’s something that he’s ever thought about. I will say as an actor playing Lawrence, I’ve never thought about that.”

When asked, Ellis said that he doesn’t think the two would’ve been together.

HBO (Merie W. Wallace)

“I know she supported him while he wasn’t working,” Ellis began, “but…they would’ve fallen back into a routine of complacency and I think that would’ve ran its course at some point.”

“We would’ve just watched two people slowly drift apart,” he added.

There’s still hope that Lawrence and Issa will pull a Ross and Rachel and get back together in the final season. For now, we’ll have to just wait and see what happens next Sunday when Insecure returns to HBO at 10 p.m. ET.