‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Star Viola Davis Says Series ‘Ends Perfectly’

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Viola Davis has shared her feelings about the final episodes of ABC hit series How To Get Away With Murder.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress told the publication that while fans may not get a “happy ending,” it will be a “great ending.”

“I don’t know if I’m into happy endings, I’m into great endings,” Davis said. “I think happy endings sometimes can be a manipulation to give the audience what they want, but in a way that’s pat; in a way that maybe is not a realistic trajectory for the character. But I think this is gonna end exactly the way it should. You know what? It ends perfectly. With all of it, it makes absolute sense.”

The series returned earlier this week after a four-month hiatus, with only five episodes left in its sixth and final season.

Davis told Variety that the show’s final episodes were like a “love letter” to the series.

“What a magnificent job they’ve done with the last episodes. It’s like [creator Pete Nowalk] took all of these fireworks and put them in a box and said, ‘What would happen if we blow them all up at the same time?’ And that’s what he did. He blew them up.”