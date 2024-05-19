The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing (TICKET) Act on May 15, a bill created to enhance transparency in ticket pricing for concerts, sporting events and other live performances. This aims to eliminate hidden fees, giving consumers the opportunity to know the total cost upfront, instead of at checkout.

“This consensus legislation will end deceptive ticketing practices that frustrate consumers who simply want to enjoy a concert, show, or sporting event by restoring fairness and transparency to the ticket marketplace,” members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as members on the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee, said in a joint statement. “After years of bipartisan work, we will now be able to enhance the customer experience of buying event tickets online. We look forward to continuing to work together to urge quick Senate passage so that we can send it to the president’s desk to be signed into law.”

Live Nation Entertainment also applauded the House for the bill’s passage, which follows the brand’s “all-in” pricing method, benefiting both fans and artists alike. Thai policy has yielded an 8% increase in completed sales in the first six months the program rolled out across all Live Nation venues and festivals in the U.S. This initiative has delivered delivering greater transparency for fans while increasing sales for artists and fewer abandoned carts at checkout.

“Showing the total cost to walk in the door upfront is better for fans and artists,” said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “We’re proud to have led the industry in adapting this commonsense policy, and we encourage Congress to enact a nationwide law so every ticket buyer benefits from this transparency, no matter where they are buying their tickets.”