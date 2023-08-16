Higher Ground And Audible Launch First Episode Of ‘Your Mama’s Kitchen’ Featuring Michelle Obama

PHOTO CREDIT: MERONE HAILEMESKEL

Today, Audible, Inc. and Higher Ground announced Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home, a podcast hosted and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Michele Norris.

On Your Mama’s Kitchen, Michele Norris and her guests will explore the complexities of family life and how their earliest culinary experiences helped shape their personal and professional lives. Each guest brings a recipe of a favorite dish from their youth, so listeners can taste a bit of their story. This podcast is about cuisine and culture, ingredients and identities, and the meals and memories that make us who we are.

“Your Mama’s Kitchen brilliantly utilizes the childhood kitchen as a window into the hearts, minds, and souls of beloved celebrities and thought leaders. As both an acclaimed journalist and seasoned podcast host, Michele understands how to genuinely connect with her fascinating guests and unearth profound insights from their culinary memories,” said Dan Fierman, Head of Audio at Higher Ground. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the incredible Audible team once again on another series that we believe will uplift, educate, and inspire.”

Each episode begins with a simple prompt: “Tell me about your mama’s kitchen.” New episodes will be released weekly; each of the episodes will be exclusively on Audible for two weeks, then available widely wherever podcasts are found. Guests include Kerry Washington, Gayle King, D-Nice, Matthew Broderick, Andy Garcia, W. Kamau Bell, Michael Pollan, José Andrés, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, and a special inaugural episode featuring Higher Ground co-founder, Michelle Obama, which debuts on August 16.

“I have always wanted to do a podcast centered around the question: ‘Tell me about your mama’s kitchen,’” said Michele Norris. “That query cues up all kinds of interesting threads and because of that, this show is not just about food or standing at the stove.”

“These conversations tap into emotion, identity, nostalgia, family dynamics and cultural tumult,” she continues. “The kitchen is where we have our loudest laughter and also our loudest arguments. It’s where the people we love best gather and lean on each other. It’s a space that shapes us in so many important ways and that is why that simple question — ‘Tell me about your mama’s kitchen’ — is such a delicious way to kick start a deep and revealing conversation.”