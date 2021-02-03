Loading the player…

Greenleaf creator Craig Wright and Executive-Producer Charles Randolph-Wright have teamed up to create a new original series for OWN: Delilah.

Maahra Hill (Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder) will star in the drama as Delilah Connolly, a frazzled lawyer who left behind the stress of climbing the ladder of at a prestigious firm to focus on raising a family. Her decision allows her to spend extra time with her daughter Maia (Kelly Jacobs), son Marcus (Braelyn Rankins) and nephew (Khalil Johnson) and wrestle with her irritating ex (Lyriq Bent). \

Connolly sets up her own practice where she often faces the powerful lawyers she used to work with in the pursuit of justice for the underprivileged. While her best friend Tamara Roberts, played by Jill Marie Jones(Girlfriends, Monogamy), continues to claw her way to the top of the corporate ladder, she relies on her ambitious associate Demetria Barnes played by Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black, The Incredible Jessica James), and her plucky secretary Harper Omereoha played Ozioma Akagha (Runaways, 2 Broke Girls) by to keep her small office running smoothly.

After two decades of wading in separate legal spheres Roberts and Connolly are finally forced to go head-to-head when Connolly is presented with a case her bestie would prefer she decline. Even though accepting the case has the potential to jeopardize their lifelong friendship, Connolly can’t resist stepping in to support the underdog when she learns that lives are at stake.

Ayoka Chenzira, Crystle C. Roberson, and Cheryl Dunye are directing the series in addition to Randolph-Wright. Delilah is set to air on OWN in March 2021. Get your first look at the series in the video above.