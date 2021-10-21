HBCU Students To Learn From Celebs And Execs At 3rd Annual Macro X HBCU Entertainment Summit

Saturday, October 23, 2021 HBCU students across the country will have the opportunity to learn from entertainment industry professionals at the 3rd Annual Macro X HBCU Entertainment Summit in Atlanta.

Professionals will be sharing the little known tasks and job titles that take ideas from pen and paper to profit as attendees look to become the entertainers and executives of tomorrow. Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Prentice Penny (Insecure), Nicole Ari Parker (Chicago P.D.), Nicco Annan (P-Valley), Young Nudy (Anyways), Salena Rochester (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Autumn Bailey Ford (Tulsa), Heather Lowery (Femme It Forward), Provi Fulp (Black Lightning), Jermaine Johnson (3 Arts Entertainment), Khalid Jordan (MACRO), Jon Gist (Queen & Slim), Arthur Lewis (UTA) Simone Jordan (Sundial), and Stephen “Dr.” Love (aTypical Wednesday) and others will be sharing tips and revealing their own unique experiences in the entertainment industry.

The panels on the festival’s agenda include “Damn, That’s A Job?!?: Dream Driven Careers,” and “The Playbook: Charting Your Unique Path to Hollywood.” It is being supported through partnerships with SheaMoisture, Beats, Warner Bros. Pictures, The National Urban League and Live Nation.

MACRO is “a multiplatform media company that represents the voices and perspectives of Black people and persons of color.” It was founded in 2015. Their inaugural Entertainment Summit was hosted on the Howard University campus in 2019. It was founded by Charles D. King.

This year’s event will be a micro festival. In addition to educational experiences including scheduled programming and panels, attendees will be treated to “food trucks,” and “giveaways.”

Guests will also get a first look at an upcoming docuseries and see a screening of the upcoming Will Smith led biopic King Richard.

The event will welcome “aspiring media and entertainment professionals” and students and alumni from several HBCUs in the Atlanta area including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College and Spelman College. Those unable to attend the in-person will be able to watch the panels and programs through a livestream that will be available on TikTok beginning at 12 noon EST.

Attendees can register for the summit at https://themacrosummit.splashthat.com/.