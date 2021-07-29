Hallmark Is Extending Mahogany Cards Brand With A Slate Of Original Films On The Network

For upwards of 30 years, Hallmark’s Mahogany cards have become synonymous with love, togetherness, and family within the African-American community. Now, Mahogany seeks to extend its reach towards television, with a quarterly slate of original films set to air early next year on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network.

Crown Media Family Networks announced the launch, which will be the first of several new content initiatives, including podcasts, scripted series, and more. Toni Judkins, the SVP of Programming Development at Crown Media, is spearheading the initiative in close collaboration with the flagship brand’s team at parent company, Hallmark.

“Mahogany is an expression of all the love, joy, and complexities that emerge from the distinctive journey of Black people,” said Judkins. “It is a dream realized to create a content experience around this Hallmark brand that honors, empowers, and authentically captures Black culture and amplifies our voice.”

In recent years, many networks and production studios have constructed content to increase popularity with the Black demographic. Crown Media Family Networks President and CEO Wonya Lucas said that Hallmark was the perfect choice for this historic endeavor due to the strong connection that exists between the company and its consumers.

“We are so proud to announce Mahogany, a programming brand extension that allows us to unite our audience around Hallmark’s universal values, while leaning into the distinct voice of the beloved card line,” stated Lucas. “This launch marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as we continue to bring the Hallmark brand to life in new ways. In addition, it’s a huge step forward in our mission to deliver more diverse, inclusive content representing various cultures and perspectives that resonates with our current audience and attracts new viewers.”

The details regarding the specific number of productions, casting, and projects of this collaboration are forthcoming. While the Crown Media Family Network’s chief aim is to create content that will cater to the majority of the Hallmark viewership, the new content is intended to speak directly to Black audiences, and specifically women of color.

With 2022 right around the corner, Mahogany’s expansion of Crown Media’s content hopes to reinforce the powerful storytelling that embodies Hallmark’s long-standing message of community, human connection, positivity, and the power of love; through the unique lens of African-American culture.