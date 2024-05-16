WATCH: Halle Berry Fights For Her Family In New Horror Film, ‘Never Let Go’

Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher

Today, Lionsgate released a fright-filled trailer for the film Never Let Go, starring Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, this new psychological thriller tells the story of a mother—played by Berry—and her twin sons. Needing to stay connected at all times, they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the area’s unforeseen evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Anthony B. Jenkins as Samuel, Halle Berry as Momma and Percy Daggs IV as Nolan in Never Let Go. Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher

The theme of Never Let Go is something that Berry is very familiar with. Prior to this upcoming film, the Cleveland-born entertainer appeared in projects such as Gothika, The Rich Man’s Wife, Perfect Stranger, Dark Tide and The Call. Alongside Berry, the movie stars Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

Written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, the film is produced by Aja, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, with Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio serving as executive producers.

Never Let Go hits theaters worldwide on September 27. Take a look at the trailer below.