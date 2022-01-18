Watch: Zoey Has A Huge Choice To Make In The Trailer For ‘Grown-ish’ Season 4

After four seasons of friendship, romance, and self-discovery, Zoey Johnson and the rest of the kids of Cal U must move on from undergrad to discover “the real world” that lies beyond the campus.

Freeform has just released the trailer for the second half of Grown-ish season 4, and it previews what may be some pretty explosive developments for our favorite characters’ stories.

Jazz (Chlöe Bailey) struggles with her feelings for her gender-fluid new beau, while still reconciling her feelings for Des (Diggy Simmons). Nomi (Emily Arlook) must figure out how to navigate co-parenting with her fling from nearly two years ago. Ana (Francia Raisa) is working to keep her ongoing tryst with Vivek (Jordan Buhat) under wraps.

But most importantly, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) has fresh tension with her boyfriend Aaron (Trevor Jackson) while interning with her ex, Luka (Luka Sabbat). Aaron receives a fellowship in South Africa and asks Zoey to join him on the life-changing journey. With an investor under his belt, Luka asks Zoey to join him in New York to get the fashion brand she helped him build off the ground.

Now Zoey is faced with a big move in life (and love) depending on which beau she chooses to follow after school ends.

In true Grown-ish form, season 4’s premiere episode has a music-themed title. It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, airing January 27, 2022, mimics the title of Kehlani’s 2020 studio album.

The episode picks up right where the mid-season finale left off. The gang deals with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau. Aaron must take accountability for his actions at the party. Zoey turns to Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) for advice, while Ana and Vivek do their best to keep the secret of their hookup under wraps.

Take a look at the season 4 trailer below: